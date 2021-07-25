Lingayat seers extend support to Yediyurappa amid talks of his exit

-
Over 500 Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka on Sunday demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose exit appears imminent, should be allowed to continue in office.
On a call given by Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga, the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of Yediyurappa.
Dropping a hint about his continuation in the office, Yediyurappa had said on July 22 that the party central leadership is going to issue a direction to him by Sunday evening, which he would abide by.
Speaking on the occasion, Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove the chief minister.
"It is not proper to remove Yediyurappa. We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he added.
A seer attending the event said the politicians bring reforms in the administration while the seers role is to bring reforms in society as well as the individuals.
However, when a politician is doing a good job, he should not be removed, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of the pontiffs to pressurise the party leadership to heed to them, he added.
