'Will abide by high command directions', Yediyurappa on future as K'taka CM

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa faces fresh rebellion wave
Ready to quit if BJP high command wants: Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
-
Indicating that he is on his
way out, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday broke his silence for the first time amid heightened buzz that his exit was on the cards and said he will abide by the BJP central leadership's decision.
The 78-year old Lingayat strongman also said that the party high command will give him directions on July 25 about his future as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Yediyurappa's government will complete two years in office on July 26.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Home Minister) and our national President J P Nadda have a special love and faith towards me. You are aware that no position has been given to those who have crossed 75 years of age, but appreciating my work they have given me an opportunity despite me crossing 78 years," Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said his intention is to strengthen the party in the days to come and bring it back to power.
"Based on the instructions that the central leaders will give me on July 25, I will begin my work from July 26. We have a special programme on July 26 regarding 2 years of our government, after attending that programme, I will abide by the instructions from the national president," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU