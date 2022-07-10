Maha: Uddhav convenes meeting of party MPs on Monday to discuss Prez polls

-
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the party MPs on Monday to take a decision on the next week's presidential election.
Talking to PTI on Sunday, Vinayak Raut, Sena MP from Sindhudurg, said the meeting will be held at 12 noon.
"The agenda is to discuss the party's stand on the presidential election slated to be held on July 18," he said.
Some Shiv Sena MPs had earlier asked the leadership to support Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate.
In the past, the Sena had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders). The Sena left the NDA in 2019 as the party formed government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after ditching the old ally BJP.
Last week, Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written to Thackeray and sought that the party back Murmu.
