Business Standard

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed

The BJP has fielded four candidates

Agencies  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during his interaction with the PM. (Source: CMO Maharashtra)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed as the Congress on Sunday announced that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said, "We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine)".

The BJP has fielded four candidates.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 01:16 IST

