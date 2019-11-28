JUST IN
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Thackeray to take oath as Maharashtra CM

Traffic restrictions to be in place near Shivaji Park today due to Uddhav Thackeray's oath ceremony. Catch LIVE updates on Maharashtra government formation

BS Web Team 

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday and will lead a coalition government along with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

he swearing-in will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including relatives of those who committed suicide.

Maharashtra will have a Shiv Sena chief minister after 20 years and Uddhav will be the first Thackeray member to lead the state.

