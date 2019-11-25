- NCP leader Ajit Pawar holds late night meet with Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra LIVE: Centre to give SC 2 letters; Parliament uproar likely
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress--the combine that had expected to govern Maharashtra--are expected to challenge the BJP in Parliament which resumes after the weekend.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shakes hands with his deputy, Ajit Pawar, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 after being sworn in to office. (PTI Photo)
The controversy over how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed Maharashtra’s new government was formed will come up in the Supreme Court and Parliament, marking another day of political uncertainty in India’s richest state.
The Central government has to give the Supreme Court two letters: one by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form the government, and another by the chief minister claiming the support of the required number of MLAs for a majority.
The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress—the combine that had expected to govern Maharashtra—are expected to challenge the BJP in Parliament when it resumes after the weekend.
