Man shot dead in Patiala; Sidhu, Amarinder slam AAP govt over law and order

A 35-year-old man was shot dead following an altercation with some people known to him in Punjab's Patiala district, police said on Wednesday.

The murder triggered criticism by Congress leader and former chief minister Amarinder Singh over the government's handing of law and order.

Dharminder Singh of Daun Kalan village was killed near the Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night following the altercation, the police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

A video of the incident even surfaced on social media.

Sidhu slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led over the law and order situation in the state.

"Complete collapse of law & order in Punjab while CM busy seeking votes in Himachal's cool breezes.. 2 more cold blood murders in Patiala today. On an average 3-4 murder taking place daily, people are in state of fear. Best way to discharge your duty is to dispense with it," he said in a tweet and shared a video clip of the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday where he joined national convener Arvind Kejriwal as the party kick-started its poll campaign in the state. Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are due later this year.

Singh also took on the AAP-led government, alleging that the recent spike in incidents of violence in Punjab was worrisome.

"Recent spike in incidents of violence in Punjab are very worrisome. @PunjabPoliceInd is perfectly capable of handling these situations, if they are given a free hand by the @PunjabGovtIndia to take strict action. No one should be allowed to disturb Punjab's hard earned peace," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)