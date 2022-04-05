AAP viable alternative to BJP, Congress in Himachal Pradesh: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Cong MP should come to Delhi, learn how to run corruption-free govt: AAP
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
After Punjab, AAP sets eyes on Himachal Pradesh assembly polls in November
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
-
AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Tuesday projected his party a viable alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh, just a day ahead of a roadshow by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here.
Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the roadshow is looking to project itself as a major contended for the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.
AAP is a better option for Himachal Pradesh as both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have looted the hill state, alleged Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain.
Talking to the media here, Jain claimed that the main contest in Himachal Pradesh in the coming Assembly elections will be between the BJP and AAP.
The Congress has lost its ground and AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it, he said apparently referring to the recently held Punjab Assembly polls, in which Jain's party stormed to power.
Jain said his party's membership drive has been successful in the hill state as three lakh people joined AAP in the last fortnight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU