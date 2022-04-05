AAP viable alternative to BJP, Congress in Himachal Pradesh: Satyendar Jain

leader on Tuesday projected his party a viable alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh, just a day ahead of a roadshow by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Mandi is the home district of CM Jai Ram Thakur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the roadshow is looking to project itself as a major contended for the state Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held later this year.

is a better option for as both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have looted the hill state, alleged Delhi Health Minister and leader .

Talking to the media here, Jain claimed that the main contest in in the coming Assembly elections will be between the BJP and AAP.

The Congress has lost its ground and AAP has sufficient experience of defeating it, he said apparently referring to the recently held Punjab Assembly polls, in which Jain's party stormed to power.

Jain said his party's membership drive has been successful in the hill state as three lakh people joined AAP in the last fortnight.

