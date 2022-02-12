Manipur BJP expels chief spokesperson for 'breach of discipline'

-
ALSO READ
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
BJP plays safe in Manipur for Assembly elections but may face hurdles still
BJP to contest all Manipur Assembly seats, declares entire candidates list
Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct
Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh
-
Weeks before the crucial assembly elections, the ruling BJP in Manipur on Friday expelled its chief spokesperson, Chongtham Bijoy, a day after he termed the National People's Party (NPP) a "parasite that had proved a menace" to the ruling alliance in the last five years.
The NPP headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is a dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and an ally of ruling BJP in Manipur since 2017 though the two parties separately contesting the two phase assembly polls on February 28 and March 5.
According to a statement issued by Manipur state BJP President A. Sharda Devi, Bijoy was expelled from the party's primary membership for six years "for violation of the party's rules and regulation and breach of party discipline".
Soon after his expulsion from BJP, Bijoy told the media that he would be supporting Janata Dal (United) candidate of Uripok Assembly constituency Kh Suresh in the ensuing elections.
"I was denied a party ticket as I was vocal against the corruption. Without serving any show cause notice to me and following the due procedure, an expulsion order was issued against me by the party President," he said.
Bijoy, who was keen to contest the Assembly polls from Uripok, reacted sharply after a retired IAS officer, L. Raghumani, was nominated by the BJP for the assembly seat.
He claimed that Raghumani, despite being "a corrupt man", got the BJP ticket on the recommendations of the influentials.
--IANS
sc/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU