BJP to contest all Manipur Assembly seats, declares entire candidates list

BJP will contest all the 60 seats of Manipur Assembly and announced its entire list of candidates for the February-March election on Sunday.
The list of candidates was released at the BJP state headquarters here and signed by party national general secretary Arun Singh.
Among the main contestants are Chief Minister N Biren Singh who will be contesting from Heingang constituency, PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh from Thongju, Govindas Konthoujam, the former Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president who joined BJP recently, from Bishnupur.
BJP has given party tickets to three women candidates and denied three sitting MLAs.
Seven MLAs who had defected from Congress and joined BJP have been given nominations according to the list of candidates issued on Sunday.
Three Congress MLAs who had resigned from Congress and joined the saffron party were, however, denied BJP tickets.
Assembly election in the north eastern state will be held in two phases, on February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.
