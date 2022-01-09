Will get absolute majority in Assembly polls, says Manipur CM Biren Singh

Chief Minister on Saturday welcomed the announcement of dates for Assembly in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will get an absolute majority in the upcoming polls.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I welcome the announcement by the Election Commission. Out government delivered what we promised, even though some things take time. We will get the absolute majority."

Voting for the 60-seat assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

The poll panel said the counting of votes will be conducted on March 10.

The ECI on Saturday announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

According to the ECI, six districts of Manipur will go to the polls on February 27, while voting in the other 10 districts will be held on March 3.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)