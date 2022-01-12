Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct

Pradesh Committee (MPCC) has complained to the Election Commission of India that the BJP-led state government has violated the election Code of Conduct by issuing several policy orders after the announcement of the Code of Conduct.

K Meghachandra Singh, Working President of MPCC in a Press conference held at Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, said that state government issued orders converting many private colleges into government aided colleges.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held late Friday night, hours ahead of the election Code of Conduct kicking in.

Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into cases of alleged misappropriation of state government funds meant for public works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)