Congress claims Manipur government violated election Code of Conduct

-
ALSO READ
Over 500,000 complaints registered against e-commerce firms in Apr-Nov
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
PM security breach: Manipur BJP workers burn effigy of senior Cong leaders
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Amit Shah virtually launches projects worth Rs 2,450 cr in Manipur
-
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has complained to the Election Commission of India that the BJP-led Manipur state government has violated the election Code of Conduct by issuing several policy orders after the announcement of the Code of Conduct.
K Meghachandra Singh, Working President of MPCC in a Press conference held at Congress Bhavan, Imphal on Tuesday, said that state government issued orders converting many private colleges into government aided colleges.
The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held late Friday night, hours ahead of the election Code of Conduct kicking in.
Singh also demanded a CBI enquiry into cases of alleged misappropriation of state government funds meant for public works.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU