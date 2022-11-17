JUST IN
RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar
Pressure mounts for action against Bengal Minister over comments about prez
Congress to launch state-wide padayatra in Bihar from Dec 28: Jairam Ramesh
Liquor ban has not been successful in Bihar: JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha
Political parties in Odisha start preparations for Dec 5 Padmapur bypoll
'Nitish didn't allow road construction over shoe hurled at him 15 yrs ago'
Nitish Kumar slams Centre for not according special status to Bihar
Archana blackmailing case: BJP to gherao Odisha CM Patnaik's house today
Nitish may not canvass for Bihar bypolls, Tejashwi to hit campaign trail
'Partha's case different from that of Anubrata; cash seizure embarrassing'
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East
Karnataka CM engaging in corrupt electoral practice, alleges Congress
Business Standard

Mining lease case: Allegation against me baseless, says Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said allegations leveled against him in a mining lease case was baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi

Topics
Hemant Soren | Enforcement Directorate | mining leases

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said allegations leveled against him in a mining lease case was baseless as he left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi, where he is set to face questioning in connection with the matter.

Addressing media persons, the CM claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the opposition.

"The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter," he said.

The ED summoned Soren at its regional office here for interrogation in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore till now.

Soren, talking to reporters, said, "If we calculate the yearly revenue from mines and minerals, it would not touch Rs 1000 crore. I am going to ED office and want to see how they arrived at that figure," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the ED office to avoid any untoward incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hemant Soren

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 13:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU