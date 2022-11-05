JUST IN
Business Standard

Political parties in Odisha start preparations for Dec 5 Padmapur bypoll

Political parties have begun preparations for the December 5 by-election in Padmapur assembly constituency in Odisha's Bargarh district

Topics
Odisha  | bypolls

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Political parties have begun preparations for the December 5 by-election in Padmapur assembly constituency in Odisha's Bargarh district.

Although no nominee has been decided yet, parties have started tasking senior leaders with selection, and names are being discussed for candidature.

The Congress has set up a committee headed by senior leader Kishore Patel for candidate selection, while the BJD is awaiting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to select a name.

The BJP may field its former MLA Pradip Purohit.

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said the model code of conduct has come into force in the entire district with the announcement of the polls during the day.

The seat was laying vacant after the death of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

Lohani said the formal notification on the bypoll will be issued on November 10.

As per the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till November 17, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been fixed as November 21. The votes will be counted on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 23:23 IST

