JUST IN
Minor confrontation between Assam Rifles, NSCN-IM in Nagaland's Peren
CM Bommai inaugurates Parashuram theme park in Karnataka's Karkala
Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)
Rahul alleges security lapse in Congress's BJY, J-K Police rejects charge
Govt impartial in honouring people: Ramdas Athawale on Padma awardees
Jitendra Singh attacks Congress President Kharge over BBC documentary
Myopic mindset: Punjab CM Mann slams centre for excluding state's tableau
'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign to spread message of harmony, says Congress
BJP should stop dreaming 324 LS seats, it will fall to 124: Congress leader
BJP govt trying to cover up PSI scam in Karnataka: Randeep Singh Surjewala
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Amit Shah's Karnataka visit significant for Assembly polls: CM Bommai
icon-arrow-left
Mehbooba Mufti joins Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumes from Awantipora in J-K
Business Standard

Minor confrontation between Assam Rifles, NSCN-IM in Nagaland's Peren

A minor confrontation occurred between Assam Rifles troopers and cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) in Nagaland's Peren district, according to army sources

Topics
Nagaland | Assam

IANS  |  Guwahati 

murder, journalist death
Representative Image

A minor confrontation occurred between Assam Rifles troopers and cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) in Nagaland's Peren district, according to army sources.

The sources revealed that multiple domination patrols of the Assam Rifles were out for durations varying from 72 hours to 96 hours in the run-up to Republic Day.

One such patrol team, while returning after completing assigned tasks, took an administrative break at at Ntangki National Park in Peren at around 4 p.m. on Friday evening.

At that time, the Assam Rifles patrolling team observed that NSCN-IM cadres were also moving on the same path, and the two parties had a minor confrontation there.

The NSCN-IM had signed a ceasefire agreement with the Central government 1997 that ended decades of insurgency in Nagaland that began shortly after India's independence in 1947.

The agreement was extended last year.

The sources mentioned that the Assam Rifles followed the ground rules of the agreement and ensured that the incident did not escalate.

The patrol team leader decided to disengage the troops. The whole incident did not last more than 40 minutes.

On August 3, 2015, the Centre had also inked a framework deal with the influential Naga faction after more than 80 rounds of talks between the two sides.

The NSCN-IM is still insistent that the Naga people have a separate flag and constitution, hence the ultimate resolution in talks is yet to be materialised.

--IANS

tdr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nagaland

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 14:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU