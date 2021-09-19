MLAs reiterate Congress high command will decide new Punjab CM

-
Congress MLAs in Punjab reiterated that the decision over the prospective candidate for the post of Punjab CM lies in the hands of the party's high command.
Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid said: "We are awaiting Sonia Gandhi's orders. Immediately after, a decision will be taken in the CLP meeting."
"Resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh is not a small issue. There is a background and issues behind the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. There was dissatisfaction among MLAs irrespective of the work done by Amarinder Singh's government," he told media persons here.
Reacting to the political developments in Punjab, Congress MLA Pargat Singh said: "It all depends on the Congress high command. This is the prerogative of the high command. CLP meeting was held yesterday and a mandate has been given."
However, both the MLAs refused to comment on the prospective candidate for the post of Punjab CM.
CLP, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down.
The second resolution passed by the CLP praised Amarinder Singh.
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.
