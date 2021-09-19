Sonia Gandhi to decide next CM of Punjab, says Pawan Goel

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Sonia sets up parliament groups, Adhir to stay as floor leader
Congress Committee submits report to Sonia Gandhi on Assembly Polls debacle
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
-
Working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Pawan Goel said that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi would take the decision on the next Chief Minister of state on Sunday.
However, he refused to comment on the prospective candidate for the post of Punjab CM.
Speaking to media persons, Goel said: "A meeting of MLAs was held with Harish Rawat and Ajay Maken yesterday. The MLAs have sent their opinions to Sonia Gandhi."
"A resolution was passed that Congress chief's decision will be final on this matter. Today you will get to know her decision," the Congress leader said.
CLP, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down.
The second resolution passed by the CLP praised Amarinder Singh.
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from his post on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU