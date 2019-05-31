- Modi cabinet ministers LIVE: Amit Shah likely as FM; portfolios out today
Narendra Modi yesterday took oath as the Prime Minister of India. Today, the portfolio of cabinet ministers from Amit Shah to Smriti Irani will be declared. Catch live updates here
Amit Shah exchanges greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took oath as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi | PTI
Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the second time by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of his top ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, D V Sadananda Gowda, Nirmala Sitharaman, among others.
As expected, BJP President Amit Shah made his debut in Modi's second term. He is likely to replace Arun Jaitley as the Finance Minister.
Along with PM Modi, 24 Cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state (Independent charge) and 24 ministers of state took oath on Friday.
For Modi's new cabinet, nearly 30 ministers from the previous Council have been dropped. In a surprise, ministers like Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi who were earlier in Modi's cabinet ministerial list were not inducted in the new council of ministers' list.
Maneka Gandhi has been named pro tem speaker and could be confirmed in that position once the House is constituted. Jagat Prakash Nadda, who did not find mention on the list of ministers, could be the next BJP president. Former foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, is seen as a potential replacement for Sushma Swaraj, as the next Minister of External Affairs.
Modi's grand swearing-in ceremony accomodated 8,000 guests, including Bollywood stars and leaders of neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
