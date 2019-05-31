Modi govt cabinet portfolios: Amit Shah Home Minister, Sitharaman new FM

The government on Friday announced the allocation of the Cabinet portfolios. In a surprise move, Amit Shah, who was speculated to be appointed as the new finance minister, became the Home Minister with becoming the new Finance Minister. has been appointed as the new Defence Minister and S Jaishankar new External Affairs Minister.

Smriti Irani, who was expected to be awarded handsomely for defeating Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, has been made the Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Textiles.





ALSO READ: LIVE: Amit Shah made Home Minister; Modi govt cabinet portfolios announced

Under the portfolios officially released today, gets to retain the Railways portfolio and has also been given Commerce and Industry which was held by Suresh Prabhu, who has been dropped.

Prakash Javadekar, who was the Human Resource Development minister, gets to retain the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and will be the new Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Gajendra Singh Shekhwat will be the Minister of Jal Shakti. Dr Harsh Vardhan has been appointed as Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.



ALSO READ: Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Here is the full list of ministers in the new government

Here is the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Union Council of Ministers:



1. Rajnath Singh - Minister of Defence

2. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs



3. Nitin Gadkari - Minister of road transport and highways; and minister of micro, small and medium enterprises





4. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

5. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance

6. Ram Vilas Paswan - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution



7. Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj



8. Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology



9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Minister of Food Processing Industries



10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment



11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs



12. Ramesh Pokhriyal: Minister of Human Resource Development



13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs

14. Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles



15. Dr Harsh Vardhan: Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.

16. Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting

17. - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry

18. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel



19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs



20. Pralhad Joshi: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.



21. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship



22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant: Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise



23. Giriraj Singh: Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries



24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti





Here is the full list of Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.

3. Shripad Yesso Naik : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.

4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

6. Prahalad Singh Patel: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.

7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

9. Mansukh L Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.