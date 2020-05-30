Modi's 6 years of tenure corrected many historic wrongs, says Amit Shah

The first year of the Modi government's second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that the administration would be known for its tough and big decisions that have "changed" the country's face.

Union Home Minister said the government of Prime Minister in its six-year tenure had corrected many "historic wrongs" and laid the foundation of a self-reliant India that is on the road to development.





Undoing 6 decades in 6 years: PM @narendramodi has turned India into a self-reliant country brimming with self-confidence.



My article on #1YearOfModi2 :https://t.co/WJWBAFX8UR — (@AmitShah) May 30, 2020

"I heartily congratulate the country's popular Prime Minister on the successful one year of Modi 2.0. It has been full of historic achievements," Shah tweeted.

Nadda said Modi had given a new direction to the country's democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people's welfare and the country's interest were reflected in every decision of the government.





"I congratulate Prime Minister and other members of the government on the completion of the successful one year of its second term," the BJP president said. "This year of the is full of many achievements."

"This first year of the Modi government's second term will be known for its tough and big decisions and converting challenges into opportunities," he said. "Modi implemented decisions which were awaited for decades. These decisions have changed the country's face."

Congratulating PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said it has been an eventful year with great accomplishments and the nation saw how the administrative apparatus broke itself free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance.





The Government in last six years have laid foundation of #AtmaNirbharBharat. In the history of country, this time will be remembered when 6 years of work accomplished to undo the wrongdoings of 60 years. #1YearofModi2 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 30, 2020

Modi and his cabinet had taken oath on this day last year.