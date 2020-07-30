JUST IN
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur expands cabinet, three ministers inducted
Business Standard

Modi's 'wrong' policies proved 'disastrous' for country: CM Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved "disastrous" for the nation

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit out at the Centre over its "wrong" policies, alleging that they have proved "disastrous" for the nation.

He shared on Twitter a post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacking the Narendra Modi government over issues like demonetisation and GST.

"PM Modi ji's wrong policies have proved disastrous for the nation. As RahulGandhi ji pointed out, be it noteban, GST implementation, mismanagement during corona or sinking economy and as a result job loss, there is overall gloom. Fear of 10 crore job losses is shocking," Gehlot tweeted.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:54 IST

