Mohan Bhagwat to meet top RSS functionaries in Delhi; UP likely on agenda

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the national capital tomorrow and is likely to attend a string of informal meetings lined up with top functionaries of the organisation.
"This is a routine visit of Sarsanghchalak ji to Delhi. He will hold several meetings. All sah sarkaryawahs and sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable ji will also be present," informed Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh.
Sources told ANI that Hosable, who has closely followed the churnings in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, is likely to discuss issues relating to the state with the RSS chief.
Besides Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosable, Bhagwat is likely to hold meetings with sah sarkaryawahs like Krishan Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, HR Mukunda, Ram Dutt and Arun Kumar in Delhi.
The top leadership of RSS is present in Delhi. Many believe that a detailed analysis of Uttar Pradesh is likely to take place. Bhagwat is expected to stay in the national capital for a few days.
The RSS Chief is also likely to be briefed on the handling of COVID by many state governments, especially in poll-bound states, along with relief work done by the Sangh and its affiliates, sources said.
Uttar Pradesh is due to go to polls in early 2022 and Bhagwat's Delhi visit carries much significance in this light.
