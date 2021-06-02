Mohan Bhagwat to meet top RSS functionaries in Delhi; UP likely on agenda

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief is scheduled to visit the capital tomorrow and is likely to attend a string of informal meetings lined up with top functionaries of the organisation.

"This is a routine visit of Sarsanghchalak ji to Delhi. He will hold several meetings. All sah sarkaryawahs and sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosable ji will also be present," informed Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya prachar pramukh.

Sources told ANI that Hosable, who has closely followed the churnings in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, is likely to discuss issues relating to the state with the chief.

Besides Sangh general secretary Dattatreya Hosable, Bhagwat is likely to hold meetings with sah sarkaryawahs like Krishan Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, HR Mukunda, Ram Dutt and Arun Kumar in Delhi.

The top leadership of is present in Delhi. Many believe that a detailed analysis of is likely to take place. Bhagwat is expected to stay in the capital for a few days.

The Chief is also likely to be briefed on the handling of COVID by many state governments, especially in poll-bound states, along with relief work done by the Sangh and its affiliates, sources said.

is due to go to polls in early 2022 and Bhagwat's Delhi visit carries much significance in this light.

