Tikait slams Centre for inflation, punishing people for raising voice

In a fresh attack on the Central government over rising inflation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said that if someone raises its voice against the government, they are punished and compared the government North Korea.
Taking to Twitter, the farmer leader said that speaking against 'Raja' makes you worthy of punishments.
"Inflation has increased so much. If anyone raises his voice against the government, he is punished. Speaking against the 'Raja' means getting punished. Is he the 'Raja'? He is becoming like Kim Jong Un so that no one can raise his voice," Jong Un tweeted in Hindi.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
