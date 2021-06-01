BJP, Congress target AAP govt over decision to allow liquor home delivery

-
Opposition parties in Delhi targeted the AAP government on Tuesday over its decision to allow home delivery of liquor in the city, saying it "failed" to provide relief to people affected by COVID-19 but is trying to deliver alcohol at their doorstep.
The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, notified on Monday, allow licence holders to deliver liquor booked through an app or a website at the doorstep of the buyers.
The Delhi government said the provision of L-13 licence for home delivery of liquor was there in Excise Rules 2010 as well.
"L-13 is an existing license which has been amended. No license for L-13 or home delivery of license has been issued," said an official of the government.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government, saying "home delivery of liquor is against Indian culture".
"Kejriwal could not give free medicines and ration to people hit by COVID-19 but is preparing to serve liquor at their doorstep. The decision to have liquor delivered at doorstep is against our culture," he claimed.
It would have been better if the Kejriwal government had concentrated on strengthening the health care system and delivering oxygen and medical help at the doorsteps of people affected by COVID-19, Gupta said.
"The government also failed to stop black marketing of oxygen, medicine and other such items but was quick in deciding how to have liquor delivered at the doorstep of people," he added.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar claimed that instead of tackling the COVID-19 crisis in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "busy" ensuring home delivery of liquor.
"It is shocking that at a time when experts were working tirelessly on how to control the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Kejriwal was preparing the ground to make Delhi into the capital of intoxication," he alleged.
Describing the AAP government's decision as a "retrograde move", Kumar claimed that it will destroy the youth who are already languishing without jobs or any source of livelihood.
