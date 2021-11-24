MP Assembly's winter session to be held between December 20 to 24

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon advances in MP; IMD issues orange alert in 11 districts
Covid-19: MP govt issues fresh guidelines for unlocking from June 1
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in the state capital between December 20 and 24, an official said on Wednesday.
A notification for holding the five-day budget session was issued on Tuesday after the state governor's approval, Assembly Principal Secretary AP Singh said.
The session will have five sittings beginning December 20 and concluding on December 24, he said.
This is the tenth session of the current Assembly, Singh said.
Minister for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra told reporters that various bills related to Panchayat elections and urban bodies will be presented in the Assembly besides the supplementary budget.
He said the session will start with newly-elected (in recent bypolls) MLAs taking the oath and the House paying a tribute to departed leaders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU