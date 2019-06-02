Muslims welcome PM Modi's 'conciliatory' words, but seek visible action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s improvisation on the 2014 catchline, “sabka saath, sabka vikas (collective effort, inclusive development)” by adding “sabka vishwas (trust of all)”, was conveyed as a specific message for the minorities because the expatiation that followed alleged non-BJP governments had “deceived” the communities in the same way as they “cheated” the poor.

Addressing newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in Parliament House on May 25, Modi said: “I expect from you (the members) in ...