My complexion may be dark but intentions clear, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Latest news LIVE: Pfizer signs $5.3-bn Covid pill deal with US govt
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
Punjab government to seek $210 million loan for water supply project
-
In a reply to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks of 'black Englishman', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said "all mothers of Punjab adore their black son (Kejriwal), and sisters like their black brother".
Talking to media here, Kejriwal said: "This time our (AAP) government will be formed in Punjab and this black person (Kejriwal) will fulfill all his promises."
"I do not make false declarations, because my intentions are clear not false. Everyone knows whose intentions are false."
In his reply, Kejriwal said that since he has announced to give Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab, Channi has been abusing him.
"He is referring me as the person who wears cheap clothes and of black complexion," the AAP supremo said, adding: "My complexion is black. My complexion has turned black after roaming in the sun from village to village. I don't travel in a helicopter like Channi sahab flies in the air but my intention is not false."
In a controversial statement, Channi had termed Kejriwal as 'kale angrej' (black Englishman).
--IANS
vg/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU