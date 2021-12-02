My complexion may be dark but intentions clear, says Kejriwal

In a reply to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's remarks of 'black Englishman', Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday said "all mothers of adore their black son (Kejriwal), and sisters like their black brother".

Talking to media here, Kejriwal said: "This time our (AAP) government will be formed in and this black person (Kejriwal) will fulfill all his promises."

"I do not make false declarations, because my intentions are clear not false. Everyone knows whose intentions are false."

In his reply, Kejriwal said that since he has announced to give Rs 1,000 per month to the women of Punjab, Channi has been abusing him.

"He is referring me as the person who wears cheap clothes and of black complexion," the AAP supremo said, adding: "My complexion is black. My complexion has turned black after roaming in the sun from village to village. I don't travel in a helicopter like Channi sahab flies in the air but my intention is not false."

In a controversial statement, Channi had termed Kejriwal as 'kale angrej' (black Englishman).

--IANS

vg/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)