Uttarakhand polls 2022: PM Modi likely to hold public rally in Kumaon

Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a public rally in the Kumaon region during his second visit to the state later this month, informed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources on Wednesday.
According to sources, PM Modi is preparing to visit Uttarakhand once again this month after his scheduled visit on December 4.
"During his next visit which will begin on December 24, the public rally is expected to take place in Haldwani area of Uttarakhand's Kumaon region," sources added.
PM Modi will visit Uttarakhand's Dehradun to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore on December 4.
As per the official note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of eleven development projects. This includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. It will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child-Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child-friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road & drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.
He will inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. He will also inaugurate Hydroelectric Project and Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun.
