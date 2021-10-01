Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement

-
ALSO READ
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi announces reduction in his security cover
Navjot Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for talks
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to withdraw the Central government's order to start the paddy procurement from October 11.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution in response to the letter of the Food Corporation India (FCI) dated September 30 said due to recent downpour in Punjab and Haryana the maturity of paddy has been delayed as the moisture content in the paddy is beyond permissible limit.
The Chief Minister said the state is all set to start paddy procurement from October 1 as scheduled earlier and now the new instructions would "unnecessarily" create confusion and "uncertainty" in the minds of farmers.
Channi said that the decision to postpone the procurement at the last minute would further lead to resentment amongst the farmers, who were already on agitation against the farm laws.
--IANS
vg/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU