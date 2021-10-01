Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement

Chief Minister has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to withdraw the Central government's order to start the from October 11.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution in response to the letter of the Food Corporation India (FCI) dated September 30 said due to recent downpour in and Haryana the maturity of paddy has been delayed as the moisture content in the paddy is beyond permissible limit.

The Chief Minister said the state is all set to start from October 1 as scheduled earlier and now the new instructions would "unnecessarily" create confusion and "uncertainty" in the minds of farmers.

Channi said that the decision to postpone the procurement at the last minute would further lead to resentment amongst the farmers, who were already on agitation against the farm laws.

