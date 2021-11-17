Nadda hits out at Congress, asks what it has done in last 70 years

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday took a dig at and asked what it has done in the past 70 years.

Speaking at an event organised on the first death anniversary of a party worker, Bholanath Vij in Delhi, Nadda said, " always asks "where is the changing India?". I must say that it will not be able to see it. What has the party (Congress) done in 70 years?"

"If it would have worked for the people's welfare at that time, then PM Modi would not need to do it," he added.

Further, Nadda described the works done by his party and said more than 10 crores toilets have been constructed since BJP has come to power.

"Before BJP come to power, there were a total of 18,000 villages with no electricity. But now, electricity has been provided to all the villages. Ayushman cards have also been given to more than 12 crore families of the country," he added.

