Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan soon, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister on Tuesday said the in the state will take place soon, amid the clamour to accommodate supporters of his former deputy Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the CM last year.

On Thursday last week, Gehlot had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the long-pending demand.

After the meeting, he had said the party's top leadership will decide on it.

"The will take place soon, Gehlot said while addressing the oath ceremony of the Secretariat Employees' Union.

The clamour for the has been increasing for the last several months with the demanded to accommodate Pilot's supporters.

Apart from the Congress MLAs, independents who support the government and those who defected from the BSP to the Congress also having expectations from the exercise.

At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the chief minister. There can be a maximum of 30 members in the council of ministers in the state, where the number of MLAs is 200.

