Nadda to meet Bihar party leaders for strategy in state after BJP's ouster

Days after its old ally JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar severed alliance and formed a government with RJD, BJP chief J. P. Nadda is scheduled to meet party's leaders from Bihar unit here on Tuesday evening.
Sources said that Nadda will discuss the future plan and strategy of the party in Bihar for next Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
It is learnt that organisational changes will also be discussed during the meeting.
"Meeting will be held at the party's national headquarters here in the evening," sources said.
The meeting will be chaired by Nadda, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will also be present.
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, former minister in state government Shahnawaz Hussain and others from Bihar unit will attend the meeting.
The sources claimed that union minister from Bihar Giriraj Singh, Ashwini Choubey and Nityanand Rai, and the senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi are also likely to attend the meeting.
