Narayan Rane to resume 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra soon

Union minister Narayan Rane will resume his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Maharashtra in a couple of days, a close aide said on Wednesday, a day after the BJP leader was arrested over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and later granted bail.
The route of Rane's tour will be the same and the date of its resumption will be conveyed soon, his aide Rajan Teli said in a statement.
Rane is expected to address a press conference on Wednesday, BJP state spokesman Keshav Upadhye said.
The BJP leader, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, began his yatra from Mumbai on August 19. The seven-day yatra was to conclude in Sindhudurg.
On Monday, during his yatra in Raigad, Rane sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.
Four FIRs were registered against him in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.
Rane was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Ratnagiri district in the state and granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad late at night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
