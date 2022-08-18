NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP for inducting minor as party worker

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal in Gujarat today, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'
Kejriwal in Gujarat on Wednesday, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
IPL e-auction day 2: Disney Star, Viacom18 bag media rights for 2023-27
-
The NCPCR on Thursday sought legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly recruiting an 11-year-old boy as a worker of their party.
In a letter to Gujarat DGP, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has been alleged that Gopal Italia, President of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat Unit, and Isudan Gadhvi, a leader of Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat, used a minor boy for political gain.
"It is mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been recruited as a worker in the said political party and is being used for protests and child labour for political gains. It is further mentioned in the complaint that the minor has been used by the party to further influence other people to join the party," the child rights body said.
It said that the complainant has also provided various social media links of AAP's official handles with content posted by the minor along with his complaint, proving the contents of the complaint.
The Commission said that in employing a minor, the party violated certain provisions under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
"The Commission thereby requests your good offices to look into the matter and have a thorough inquiry of the events and take necessary legal action.
An Action Taken Report may be submitted to the Commission within 3 days of receipt of this letter," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU