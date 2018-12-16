New Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's journey from the wilderness to the top

So Lal Thanhawla has been voted out. After being chief minister five times, it must feel strange to be in the Opposition. It is Zoramthanga, a lieutenant of separatist leader Laldenga, who has become chief minister.

There is a reason Lal Thanhawla had posted so many victories for the Congress in Mizoram. During the 11th Plan, Mizoram achieved 11 per cent growth (agriculture 7.3 per cent; industry 12.3 per cent and services 11.2 per cent) as against the 11th plan growth target of 8 per cent. Higher growth should be attributed to the performance of agriculture and allied sectors ...