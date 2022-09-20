Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest 2024 LS poll from UP's Phulpur

Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday denied speculations that he may contest the 2024 elections from Uttar Pradesh's Phulpur, saying he only has ambition to unite opposition parties in the country.

He also said that promoting the new generation is his motive, while indicating his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, who was standing just behind him.

"I have no personal ambition to become MP or any other post in the country. My supporters may promote my name but I am looking to contest the election.

"The way some people (BJP leaders) are dividing the society through communal agenda of Hindu-Muslim to take advantage in election, I am against it and hence I am working for the unity of maximum opposition parties in the country to get success in 2024 election and my efforts will continue," said.

"The present government in the centre is dividing the country. They are trying to take control over every organisation including the media. You people better know about it. There is no work in the country done by the Central government. The strong opposition is in the interest of the country to teach lessons to the people working on divisive politics," he said.

