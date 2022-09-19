Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh merges his outfit Punjab Lok Congress with BJP

-
ALSO READ
Capt Amarinder Singh to merge party with BJP after returning, claims leader
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to join BJP in New Delhi today
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week; plans party merger
Congress doomed beyond redemption: Amarinder Singh after Azad resigns
Rahul meets Moose Wala's family, remarks on law & order situation in Punjab
-
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh joined the BJP here on Monday in the presence of senior BJP leaders Narinder Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.
Singh also merged his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Singh (80) had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister, but his party failed to win any seat in the state assembly polls.
Singh himself lost from his home turf of Patiala Urban.
The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).
Along with Singh, former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Ajaib Singh Bhatti also joined the BJP.
Singh, the two-time former chief minister, is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.
Before his joining, Singh met BJP president J P Nadda.
Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh joined BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Kiren Rijiju, BJP leader Sunil Jakhar & BJP Punjab chief Ashwani Sharma. pic.twitter.com/kXatMlvPVP— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU