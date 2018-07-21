JUST IN
PM uses hate, but Congress will prove love, compassion build nation: Rahul
Business Standard

Not just Modi & Rahul, these politicians too made it a 'Blockbuster Friday'

From Rahul Gandhi's stinging allegations against Modi to PM's fiery comeback, a highlight of who said what during the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha on July 20

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jayadev Galla, MP, Telugu Desham Party

1 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

A promise is a promise. If a man makes a promise and does not keep it, he does not have the right to call himself a man. People are tired of empty assurances and unfulfilled commitments.

Rahul Gandhi, President, Congress

2 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

 

Everyone knows the relationship the prime minister shares with certain businessmen in the country.

PM Modi is not the chowkidar (watchdog) of corruption but a bhagidar (participant) of it.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lied about the Rafale scam under pressure from PM Modi. You (PM Modi) can't look me in the eye.

 

Rakesh Singh, BJP, MP

3 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

Congress has emotionally exploited the people of this country. There has been a change in the lives of people under the leadership of PM Modi. Congress divided people on the basis of vote bank. NDA government has risen above religion and caste.

Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

4 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's behavior in the Parliament was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature.

Saugata Roy, TMC, MP

5 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a travelling “salesman” and his economic policies are a “disaster”. The three Modis are looting the country.

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference MP

6 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

You may not like what I am going to say. We will not have peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless we strike a deal with Pakistan. I had high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would build peace with Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh, Home Minister

7 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

The Opposition is derailing democracy. The BJP never moved such a motion during the 10-year rule of UPA. We had disagreements but we were aware that the Congress had people's mandate.

Dinesh Trivedi, TMC MP

8 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament

Be it the questions raised on finance policies, unemployment or the exports being going down or the banks being destroyed, Prime Minister has only one answer -- Hindu-Muslim, Bharat-Pakistan, Shamshan-Kabristan. You (PM Modi) might have a big chest, what you need is a big heart.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

9 / 9
No-Confidence Motion being debated in Parliament | Photo: PTI

 

In the morning, the voting was not over, the debate was also not over, one member (Rahul Gandhi) comes running to me saying - Utho Utho Utho (up, up, up). What is his hurry to come to power? Let me tell this member it is the people who elected us.That is how we have come here.

Who are we to look you in the eye? I am from a humble family, you are naamdaar, we are kaamdar. We don't have the guts to look you in the eye.

Yes, I am bhagidar, but not thekedar (middlemen) like you (Rahul Gandhi).

 


First Published: Sat, July 21 2018. 18:07 IST

