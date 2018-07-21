Not just Modi & Rahul, these politicians too made it a 'Blockbuster Friday'

Jayadev Galla, MP, Telugu Desham Party
A promise is a promise. If a man makes a promise and does not keep it, he does not have the right to call himself a man. People are tired of empty assurances and unfulfilled commitments.
Rahul Gandhi, President, Congress
PM Modi is not the chowkidar (watchdog) of corruption but a bhagidar (participant) of it.
Rakesh Singh, BJP, MP
Congress has emotionally exploited the people of this country. There has been a change in the lives of people under the leadership of PM Modi. Congress divided people on the basis of vote bank. NDA government has risen above religion and caste.
Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Rahul Gandhi's behavior in the Parliament was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature.
Saugata Roy, TMC, MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a travelling “salesman” and his economic policies are a “disaster”. The three Modis are looting the country.
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference MP
You may not like what I am going to say. We will not have peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless we strike a deal with Pakistan. I had high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would build peace with Pakistan.
Rajnath Singh, Home Minister
The Opposition is derailing democracy. The BJP never moved such a motion during the 10-year rule of UPA. We had disagreements but we were aware that the Congress had people's mandate.
Dinesh Trivedi, TMC MP
Be it the questions raised on finance policies, unemployment or the exports being going down or the banks being destroyed, Prime Minister has only one answer -- Hindu-Muslim, Bharat-Pakistan, Shamshan-Kabristan. You (PM Modi) might have a big chest, what you need is a big heart.
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Who are we to look you in the eye? I am from a humble family, you are naamdaar, we are kaamdar. We don't have the guts to look you in the eye.
