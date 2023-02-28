No hung assembly, NDA will form govt in all three NE states: Himanta

-
-
Asserting there will not be hung assembly in either Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, as predicted in some exit polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the NDA will form the government with an absolute majority in all the three northeastern states.
Sarma, the NEDA convenor, said no NDA (National Democratic Alliance) partner will go into any alliance with either Congress or the Trinamool Congress.
"There will be no hung assembly. The NDA will form the government in all the three states," he told reporters here.
When asked about candidates for the chief minister's post in the three states, he said there will be a status quo in Tripura and Nagaland.
"Tripura will have a BJP CM, while we are in a coalition government in Nagaland," the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said.
For Meghalaya, the CM will be decided after considering the number of states won by the BJP.
Elections were held in Tripura on February 16, and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27. Results will be declared on March 2.
First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 14:58 IST
