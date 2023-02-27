JUST IN
Naga political talk will soon end with positive solution: Nagaland CM

The Union government has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of NNPGs since 1997 and 2017 respectively

IANS  |  Kohima 

Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday expressed his hope that the Naga political dialogue would soon end with a positive solution.

After casting his vote at Tuophema polling station in Kohima district, he said that it is very encouraging that NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) earlier issued a joint declaration that they would strive forward to expedite the Naga peace talks with the central government.

Eight other Naga armed groups a few years back came together under the banner of NNPG.

The Union government has been holding separate talks with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of NNPGs since 1997 and 2017 respectively.

The Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM was signed in August 2015 and the Agreed Position with NNPGs in November 2017.

The NSCN-IM had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and has held over 80 rounds of talks -- within and outside the country -- but nothing substantial came out as the Government could not allow them to have a separate constitution and flag.

Rio, also a top leader of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), is seeking re-elections from the Northern Angami-II Assembly seat. "The NDPP and the BJP would comfortably come back to power with more than the absolute number of seats," he told the media.

The NDPP is contesting the election in 40 seats while its ally the BJP has fielded candidates on 20.

In all, 12 political parties comprising national and state parties are in the fray.

The Congress has given tickets to 23 candidates, while the Naga People's Front is contesting in 22 seats.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 17:12 IST

