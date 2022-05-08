No 'major communal riot in seven/eight years'? not quite, says data

-
ALSO READ
Hunar Haat provided economic impetus to artisans, craftsmen: Mukhtar Naqvi
Congress doing politics on Indians stranded in Ukraine war: Minister Naqvi
Naqvi hits out at 'Talibani mentality' opposing women empowerment
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
No point raising Pegasus; Opp shouldn't link session with polls: Naqvi
-
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on April 28, told a visiting European Union (EU) delegation that there has been “no major incident of communal violence in the past seven/eight years” under the National Democratic Alliance government in India, reported a daily.
“There have been some isolated incidents, and in these, the Narendra Modi government has taken strong and effective action against the perpetrators, without consideration of religion, caste or community,” Naqvi was quoted as saying.
He said this during a discussion with a six-member delegation that included the EU’s Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore on the human rights situation in India.
Naqvi’s response came after the delegation expressed concerns about a letter written by 108 former civil servants on April 26 to Prime Minister Modi on rising violence against minorities in India. The letter mentioned the recent demolition drives conducted by the ruling party to demolish ‘illegal structures’ which mostly belonged to the Muslim community.
Naqvi’s claim is not consistent with facts.
The first example of a ‘major’ communal violence is the riot that broke out between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and ones opposing the law in North East Delhi between February 23, 2020, and February 26, 2020. The violence claimed 52 lives and injured 545, according to a March 18, 2020, Rajya Sabha reply.
The National Crime Records Bureau, which collects and maintains the number of cases of riots registered under Section 147 to 151 of the Indian Penal Code, showed 5,415 communal riots reported between 2014 and 2020.
Source: IndiaSpend
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU