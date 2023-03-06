No person involved in looting public money will be spared: Punjab CM

Chief Minister on Monday said no person involved in looting public money will be spared by the government.

The Chief Minister, while slamming Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa for shielding the corrupt by criticising the action of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) against tainted leaders in the assembly, said his government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and exemplary action will be ensured against the leaders involved in sins against the state.

He said no one could stop him from acting against these culprits who have mercilessly robbed and ruined the state.

Mann said it is a sorry state of affairs that the Congress leaders are trying to patronize those people who have looted the wealth of the state by misusing the power given to them by people.

The Chief Minister said the corrupt leaders, whether they are from the ruling side or the Opposition, won't be spared at any cost. He assailed the Congress for being neck deep in corruption, adding the Congress leaders misused their positions to rob public wealth.

Mann assured the House that nothing can deter him from taking stringent action against the corrupt leaders.

Training his guns against the Congress leaders, the Chief Minister said most of the Congress leaders sitting on the Opposition benches are tainted. He told Bajwa that though these leaders are sitting amongst him on these seats, they too will also have to pay for their sins very soon as action against them was inevitable.

Mann said the names of several Congress leaders figure in every crime against the state, adding his government will make them accountable for their sinister moves.

The Chief Minister said though his government is duty bound to act tough against corrupt leaders, but the Congress has always protected such leaders.

He reminded Bajwa that a former Chief Minister of his party had submitted a list of corrupt ministers and MLAs during his tenure to the Congress high command.

However, Mann quipped that instead of acting against these corrupt leaders, his high command squatted over the list to avert embarrassment for the party, which had exposed the real face of the Congress.

