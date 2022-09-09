Students should be involved in surveys for welfare schemes: Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said students must be involved in surveys for welfare schemes run by the state government.
When students become participants in welfare schemes, they will develop a sense of service, he said during an interaction with a delegation of the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh.
He urged the body's office bearers to inculcate a sense of service among students by connecting them directly with society.
Students must be involved in verification, survey or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government, he said according to an official statement.
The chief minister also directed officials of the Higher Education Department to conduct a survey regarding the preparations for a new transfer policy of teachers.
Khattar said 1,535 teachers will be recruited soon in the state.
A letter has been written to the Haryana Public Service Commission on behalf of the Higher Education Department.
Apart from this, a letter will also be sent to the commission this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers. Khattar directed officers concerned that efforts should be made to get admission of students in self-finance courses running in universities of the state.
He said currently, the intake of students in these courses is less and sincere efforts should be made by the department so that the number of students could be increased.
Apart from this, universities and colleges should be contacted by alumni and appeals should be made to financially support the educational institutions so that maximum work could be done in the field of research.
