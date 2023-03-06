JUST IN
Nagaland heading for oppositionless govt as parties support NDPP-BJP
Business Standard

LS privilege committee to hear oral evidence against Rahul Gandhi on Mar 10

Sources close to Rahul Gandhi have insisted that he has replied to the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi

The oral evidence on breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi will be heard by the Lok Sabha Privilege Committee on Friday.

The Committee of Privileges has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hear his case.

Dubey along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had given notices of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi "for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address in the House on February 7 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements.

However, sources close to Rahul Gandhi have insisted that he has replied to the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Privilege Committee directed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed the notice against Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it on March 10 and present his case.

Dubey had sent the notice claiming that Rahul Gandhi had levelled derogatory allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any evidence and facts during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Acting on the notice as per the laid down parliamentary convention and rules, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to reply by February 15.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 12:34 IST

