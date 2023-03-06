LS privilege committee to hear oral evidence against Rahul Gandhi on Mar 10

The oral evidence on breach of privilege against will be heard by the Privilege Committee on Friday.

The Committee of Privileges has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hear his case.

Dubey along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister had given notices of breach of privilege against "for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address in the House on February 7 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements.

However, sources close to have insisted that he has replied to the notice to the Secretariat.

The Privilege Committee directed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who had filed the notice against Rahul Gandhi, to appear before it on March 10 and present his case.

Dubey had sent the notice claiming that Rahul Gandhi had levelled derogatory allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi without any evidence and facts during a discussion in the on the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Acting on the notice as per the laid down parliamentary convention and rules, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notice to Rahul Gandhi, asking him to reply by February 15.

