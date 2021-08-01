Centre must quickly solve Mizoram-Assam border dispute: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Ashok Gehlot
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
Assam-Mizoram: 6 Police personnel killed, 50 injured; Shah speaks to CMs
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
-
The Union government must find an early solution to the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.
"The tension between Assam and Mizoram is a matter of grave concern. For the first time in the history of the country, a state has issued a travel advisory to its residents not to travel to another state, Gehlot tweeted.
He said the registration of FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials of the state government by Mizoram Police and heavy deployment of security forces at the border areas of the two states raises many serious questions.
Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA government should take the people of the country into confidence on why such a situation has suddenly arisen days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the region and chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of the eight northeastern states.
The chief minister said the central government should find a solution soon with the cooperation of all political parties, NGOs.
Tension continued at the border areas of the two northeastern states after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.
The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU