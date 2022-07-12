Oppn's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to visit Patna on July 15

Opposition's presidential pick is scheduled to visit on July 15 to garner support for the July 18 poll.

The opposition parties, including RJD and Left, have pledge their support to him. The preparation for the July 15 event has already begun with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directing all 80 MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs to stay put in the state capital.

Sinha is contesting against NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. Though the former's position is said to be weak, the opposition parties are supporting him to convey a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the coming days, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will not be a cakewalk for him.

Earlier, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu visited on July 5 for campaigning. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and many other top leaders of BJP.

The Congress also gave its support to but the leaders of Bihar unit were not present during the meeting of RJD and left parties headed by Tejashwi Yadav on Monday evening.

The NDA has selected a candidate which is turning out to be a trump card for it. Even opposition parties are saying that if the name of Draupadi Murmu was revealed earlier, leaders in the rank of Tejashwi Yadav and his party RJD would have supported her.

"If the name of Draupadi Murmu was announced before the opposition candidate, our decision could have been different. Now, we have decided to support and we cannot backtrack," Tejashwi Yadav said.

