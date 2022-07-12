Oppn's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to visit Patna on July 15

-
ALSO READ
Prez poll: Oppn candidate Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today
Prez poll: Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on Mon, but fissures in Oppn
TRS to support Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in presidential polls
RSS leader mocks Opposition over Yashwant Sinha's nomination for president
Oppn's prez poll candidate Sinha vows to raise voice for farmers, workers
-
Opposition's presidential pick Yashwant Sinha is scheduled to visit Patna on July 15 to garner support for the July 18 poll.
The opposition parties, including RJD and Left, have pledge their support to him. The preparation for the July 15 event has already begun with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav directing all 80 MLAs and Rajya Sabha MPs to stay put in the state capital.
Sinha is contesting against NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. Though the former's position is said to be weak, the opposition parties are supporting him to convey a strong message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the coming days, especially the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will not be a cakewalk for him.
Earlier, NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu visited Patna on July 5 for campaigning. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and many other top leaders of BJP.
The Congress also gave its support to Yashwant Sinha but the leaders of Bihar unit were not present during the meeting of RJD and left parties headed by Tejashwi Yadav on Monday evening.
The NDA has selected a candidate which is turning out to be a trump card for it. Even opposition parties are saying that if the name of Draupadi Murmu was revealed earlier, leaders in the rank of Tejashwi Yadav and his party RJD would have supported her.
"If the name of Draupadi Murmu was announced before the opposition candidate, our decision could have been different. Now, we have decided to support Yashwant Sinha and we cannot backtrack," Tejashwi Yadav said.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU