Our 'Amrit Kaal' is your 'Rahu Kaal': Sitharaman's jibe at Congress

Referring to the big scams during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, Sitharaman termed it as "Rahu Kaal for the country".
Speaking on the Budget, Sitharaman mentioned how an MP targeted the government and said "it is Rahu Kaal for the country since 2014".
"Rahu Kaal is when a sitting PM was about to meet the US President and a bill he cleared was torn up....But I want to tell that Rahu Kaal is that which is called G-23. Our Amrit Kaal is his Rahu Kaal. Senior party leaders are leaving the party and exiting, this is Rahu Kaal. No wonder the Congress party which is facing Rahu Kaal is getting 44 seats and it is not able to come out from it," said the Finance Minister.
"In States where Congress is in rule, Rahu kaal is there, where they say, "I am a girl, can fight"... but in Rajasthan girls are not able to fight. Every day some scandal is happening there," Sitharaman said while attacking Congress.
She also responded in detail about many schemes brought by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
The Finance Minister also mentioned that the "coming 25 years are going to be important for India".
"No wonder we are calling it Amrit Kaal. If we don't have a vision for India at 100, we will suffer similarly as first 70 years, when 65 yrs were with Congress that had no vision except supporting, building and benefitting one family," Sitharaman said.
