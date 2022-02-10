PM Modi's ED, CBI do not scare me: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader on Thursday said he is not afraid of Prime Minister or "his enforcement agencies" and finds his "arrogance" amusing.

Addressing a rally at Manglaur in Haridwar district, Gandhi said, "Modi said in a an interview recently that I don't listen to him. He was right. I don't listen to him because I am not afraid of him or his CBI and ED."



He said the three farm laws were withdrawn only because of the country's farmers and the Congress.

