REET paper leak case: BJP MP demands ED probe into 'cash transactions'

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena on Thursday demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the cash transactions in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.
The Rajya Sabha MP visited the ED office here along with the widow of the truck driver who was killed when his vehicle carrying REET papers overturned in Jaipur in September last year a day before the exam.
Meena handed over a representation to the ED officials and then sat on a dharna outside the agency's office, alleging that he and the woman were stopped by police from meeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Due to the involvement of cash transactions in the paper leak case, the ED should conduct an inquiry and give a representation to the agency's officials in Jaipur.
Manish Jat's husband Ramniwas was the driver of truck in which the REET papers were being transported. Meena said the woman suspects that it was not an accident and her husband was murdered.
The state government has cancelled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year.
The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of the Rajasthan Police.
