Outsiders registering as J-K voters last nail in coffin of democracy: PDP

-
ALSO READ
Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
Farooq Abdullah declines to be joint opposition's presidential candidate
ED summons former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
As president, Kovind fulfilled BJP's political agenda: Mehbooba Mufti
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's verdict
-
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said she has asked National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah to convene an all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir to decide the future course of action with regard to election commission allowing outsiders to register as voters in the Union Territory.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Hirdesh Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters, including outsiders, after the special summary revision of electoral rolls being held for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370.
"I have requested Farooq sahib, being the seniormost leader, to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the new developments for adopting a unified course of action to deal with it," Mufti told reporters.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president said she has asked the NC president to invite even those parties with which "we have differences".
She said the move of the election authorities to allow outsiders residing ordinarily in Jammu and Kashmir for jobs, education or business to register as voters was the "last nail in the coffin of democracy here".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU